Historically, New Mexico’s hospitality industry has been the second largest economic sector in the state, employing more than 90,000 people and contributing hundreds of millions in tax revenue every year ($694 million in 2018 alone).
Unfortunately, the state’s hospitality industry has been hard hit by the COVID-19 health crisis. With ongoing travel restrictions and occupancy limits, our businesses have had to scale back significantly, and thousands of our valued workers have been laid off. To date, more than 20,000 hospitality workers are unemployed. According to economic projections, the industry is expected to lose more than 50 percent of its total revenue in 2020.
In the face of this economic devastation, hospitality and tourism businesses have made it a goal to respect and follow the relevant Public Health Orders. The industry has worked tirelessly to create the safest possible environment for our employees, our communities, and our guests. We have helped develop industry specific COVID-Safe Practices (CSPs) and have worked diligently to promote the New Mexico Safe Promise and the New Mexico Safe Certified programs. We have also come together as an industry to encourage strict compliance with those CSPs and the relevant Public Health Orders throughout our member businesses and the broader business community.
Our members businesses are often central to the communities in which they exist, and our industry can and will be one of the first to help the state safely and responsibly restart the economy when the time is right. However, it will be much more difficult, and much more expensive, to effectively market New Mexico as one of the safest places to visit in the west, if we continue to tell visitors that they are simply not welcome in New Mexico.
Our industry has been a leading driver of economic growth in our state for many years and we remain committed to following applicable CSPs and Public Health Orders. But, if some of the relevant state restrictions are not adjusted, many of our industry businesses will be forced to close.
Through cooperative efforts that focus on compliance and enforcement there are ways to protect the health and safety of the public while easing some of the current restrictions. No one action will save the travel and tourism industry, but easing the 14-day quarantine order, which is the most restrictive order of its kind in the country, is something we should consider. Not only are there are less restrictive options, like pre-arrival negative tests for all travelers, limiting the quarantine to air travel only or limited quarantines for travels from areas with high infection rates, each of those options still offer significant protections and can be implemented gradually in accordance with CDC and other state based CSP guidelines.
With all the relevant factors in mind, our industry believes it is critical to ease the current quarantine order so we can promote responsible travel that encourages visitors to respect our communities and to follow safe practices. To that end, we very much look forward to working with the governor’s office to develop solutions that allow our travel and tourism economy to reopen in a safe and responsible manner.
