CATCHES OF THE WEEK
Alumni Pond: Josue Macias of Las Cruces caught a 17-inch, 2.5-pound largemouth bass using a purple plastic worm July 22.
Bluewater Lake: Sally Lopez of Las Vegas caught and released a 36-inch tiger muskie using a hot dog July 20. Anthony and Elizabeth Pacheco of Grants caught 11 tiger muskie, ranging in size from 35-42 inches, using cut bait and crankbaits July 16-17.
Cochiti Lake: Darrell Smith, age 14, of Church Rock caught a 31-inch, 3-pound catfish using a hot dog July 22. Nate Gallegos of Santa Fe caught a 14-inch smallmouth bass using a white spinner July 22.
Gila River: Ethan Rudd, age 6, of Silver City caught an 18-inch catfish using a worm near the Gila River headwaters July 14.
Quemado Lake: Al Maldonado, age 87, of Quemado caught a 13-inch rainbow trout using worms July 15.
San Juan River: Rachel Pineda, from Alexander, Arkansas, caught a 24-inch brown trout and her husband John caught a 22-inch rainbow trout using a DK special fly and a red larva fly July 19.
Seven Springs Brood Pond: Jovette N. Phillips, age 4, of Phelan, California, caught a 14.5-inch rainbow trout using green garlic PowerBait July 19. Luke Chavez, age 8, of Albuquerque caught a 17-inch rainbow trout using chartreuse PowerBait July 16.
Springer Lake: Nathan Randall of Albuquerque caught and released a 36-inch pike using a chatterbait with a Roboworm trailer July 20.
If you have a catch of the week story or just want to tell us about your latest New Mexico fishing experience, send it to us at funfishingnm@gmail.com. We may include your story in our next report. For catches of the week, include name, age, hometown, date, location, type of fish, length and weight if possible, and bait, lure or fly used.
SOUTHWEST FISHING REPORT
Alumni Pond: Fishing for bass was fair when using blue and gold Blue Fox spinners and purple plastic worms. Fishing for catfish was slow.
Bear Canyon Lake: No reports this week.
Bill Evans Lake: Fishing for bass was fair when using worms and crankbaits. Fishing for trout was slow. Fishing for bluegill was good when using red wiggler worms.
Caballo Lake: Fishing for crappie was good when using white grubs and live minnows. Fishing for walleye was good when using yellow and red Panther Martin spinners. Fishing for white bass was fair to good when using crankbaits and yellow and red Panther Martin spinners.
Elephant Butte Lake: Fishing for catfish was good when using cut carp bait. Fishing for largemouth and smallmouth bass was fair to good when using white Ned rigs. Fishing for white bass was good when using live minnows. Fishing for crappie was fair to good when using green grubs and live minnows. Fishing for walleye was fair when bottom bouncing nightcrawler worms.
Escondida Lake: Fishing for catfish was fair to good when using shrimp and chicken liver.
Gila River: Fishing for catfish was good when using worms.
Glenwood Pond: No reports this week.
Lake Roberts: Fishing for trout was slow when using streamers and black Woolly Bugger flies. Fishing for catfish was good when using worms and chicken liver.
Percha Dam: Fishing for catfish was fair when using chicken liver.
Quemado Lake: Fishing for trout was good when using worms and light-colored dry flies.
Rancho Grande Ponds: No reports this week.
Rio Grande: Fishing for catfish was fair to good when using cut bait and homemade dough bait.
Snow Lake: No reports this week.
Trees Lake: Fishing for bass was slow. Fishing for catfish was good when using chicken liver and stink bait. Fishing for bluegill was good when using live worms and flies.
Young Pond: Fishing for catfish was slow.
