The New Mexico Economic Development Fund (NMEDF or Fund) is awarding $75,000 to M.A. & Sons, Inc. (M.A. & Sons), to fund capital investments in infrastructure, improvements, and equipment purchases. The Fund, managed by the Community Foundation of Southern New Mexico (CFSNM), was established by El Paso Electric (EPE) to provide $1 million per year for 20 years in support of private businesses, projects and organizations based within EPE’s New Mexico service territory.
The Mesilla Valley Economic Development Alliance (MVEDA) supported CFSNM in the analysis and recommendations on use of the funds to assist with this project.
M.A. & Sons, a family-owned and operated corporation, began its chile processing operation in October of 1987. The company was established by Mary Alice Garay, (also known as M.A.), and her three sons: Frank, Randy and Patrick Garay. M.A. & Sons grows and processes red and green chile products at their Arrey, New Mexico processing plant. The NMEDF grant will help M.A. & Sons construct a cold storage facility at their processing plant.
The cold storage facility will allow M.A. & Sons to store their chile products onsite instead of transporting to third-party storage providers out-of-state and benefit local growers by providing additional storage outlets for their products.
“Our family-owned business started off as a dream for me and my sons and has become a point of pride to serve in and for our southern New Mexico community,” shares Mary Alice Garay of M.A. & Sons. “We are grateful for the support of the New Mexico Economic Development Fund, MVEDA, and all those who made this project possible.”
The NMEDF grant will support M.A. & Sons’ $9 million investment in the project and is expected to create over 30 new jobs with over $1.2 million in new average annual payroll.
