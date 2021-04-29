SILVER CITY SPRING
LITTER CLEANUP EVENT
Special thanks to Representative Luis Terrazas for organizing the Silver City Spring Litter Cleanup Event with the Silver City Grant County Chamber of Commerce.
Volunteers participated in a cleanup event along an 11-mile stretch of US Highway 180 on Saturday, April 24 from 8 a.m. until 12 noon.
Participants preregistered at the Silver City Chamber of Commerce and at Terrazas Funeral Chapels in Santa Clara. Safety vests and trash bags were provided by the NMDOT. The route spans along US Highway 180 from milepost 115 (Ace Hardware) to milepost 126 (Hurley).
Per COVID regulations, volunteers will be assigned to a location along the route the day of the event and, unless vaccinated, asked to allow for personal space and follow mask requirements.
DO YOU NEED HELP PAYING YOUR RENT?
The State of New Mexico will distribute approximately $170 million in federal aid for rent and utility assistance to New Mexico households experiencing hardship due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The New Mexico Department of Finance will administer the Emergency Rental Assistance Program in partnership with the city of Albuquerque. New Mexicans can apply for assistance at www.RentHelpNM.org.
WNMU REMEMBRANCE MARCH
Two weeks ago, I was delighted to participate in the inaugural Western New Mexico University Remembrance March to walk in honor of service members, past and present.
At least 20 marchers were veterans themselves marching in the Military category, and a couple registered in the Military Heavy category, committing to carry 35-pound packs for the duration of their journey. Some in the Civilian category carried photos of their loved ones who served in the U.S. armed forces, and still others opted to write the name of a loved one they wanted to march in honor of on their participant number.
I marched alongside Senator Siah Correa-Hemphill. I chose to honor 17 local veterans who passed in 2020 as well as my grandfather – Raymond Skidmore, my uncle - Arnold Lawson, my father in law - David Dow, and Daniel Foster.
VETERAN SERVICE OFFICER JOB POSTING
Finally! During the 2019 Legislative Session, I worked to secure funding to place four additional Veteran Service Officers placed in rural New Mexico communities, including southwest New Mexico. Finally, 21 months later, the job is officially posted.
If you live in the Grant or Sierra County area and are interested in connecting veterans to critical resources, please consider applying! To apply, go to https://careers.share.state.nm.us/psc/hprdcg/EMPLOYEE/HRMS/c/HRS_HRAM_FL.HRS_CG_SEARCH_FL.GBL?Page=HRS_APP_SCHJOB_FL&Action=U
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.