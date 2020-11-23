Over 100 newly elected officials and current county clerks, commissioners and treasurers from around the state will participate in the 2020 Better Informed Public Officials (BIPO) Conference, December 1-2, and December 7-8, virtually due to current health orders.
The New Mexico Counties, in cooperation with NM EDGE, will host the conference. As elected officials won’t be mingling in person this year, they can virtually learn about their new role and responsibilities, available resources, public meeting conduct, general HR law, and professional codes of ethics, to name a few.
Held every two years, BIPO conferences help educate newly elected officials who take office January 1. They learn from their peers, earn credit toward certificates in specific fields, and leave with a better knowledge of their respective duties of office. Outside of the classes, they have an opportunity to attend a veterans’ panel to hear what experienced elected officials have endured while balancing the demands of their county role with their personal life and a media panel on how to effectively communicate to the public and build good relationships with the press.
Devin Neeley, San Juan County Public Relations Manager, will moderate the media panel with KOAT Action News 7 Anchor/Reporter, Albuquerque Journal Capitol Bureau Reporter Dan McKay, NM In Depth Deputy Director Marjorie Childress, and Gila Mimbres Community Radio host Grant County Assessor Raul Turrieta.
Amber Hamilton, Roosevelt County Manager, will moderate the veterans’ panel with Bernalillo County Manager Julie Baca, Eddy County Sheriff and NMC Past President Mark Cage, Colfax County Clerk Rayetta Ledoux Trujillo, Lea County Commission Chair Rebecca Long, and Sandoval County Treasurer Laura Montoya.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.