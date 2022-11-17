The Public Law Section of the State Bar of New Mexico has selected an attorney with a long history of public service and protecting the environment as 2022’s Public Lawyer of the Year. Steve S. Michel has practiced law in New Mexico for 40 years working on utility consumer and natural resource law. Originally from Chicago, Mr. Michel graduated with a bachelor’s degree in History and Economics from Northwestern University. From 1978 to 1982, he attended law and business school at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tenn., where he received J.D. and MBA degrees.
After law school, Mr. Michel moved to Roswell, New Mexico, and was an associate attorney with the Hinkle Law Firm before moving to Santa Fe in 1984 to take a job as an Assistant Attorney General. From 1989 through 2006, Steve was in private practice, mostly representing a group of large New Mexico businesses that intervened as energy consumers in utility cases. During this time, he also provided pro bono representation to public interest groups and tribes in various matters, the most significant of which was successfully contesting a large transmission line proposed to be located in sacred and beautiful landscapes in the Jemez Mountains near the Valles Caldera.
In 2007, deeply concerned with climate change, Steve joined an environmental organization called Western Resource Advocates, where he worked until earlier this year. In that role, Mr. Michel helped write important environmental legislation, including New Mexico’s Renewable Energy Act and Energy Transition Act and also developed climate rules for New Mexico that were adopted by the Governor Richardson administration.
Mr. Michel believes public service is the highest calling and his ethic of public service goes beyond his legal work. He has served on numerous public boards, workgroups and task forces. He is a past board member and president of Kitchen Angels – a Santa Fe nonprofit that distributes food to homebound individuals. He is also a Wilderness emergency medical technician and has been a volunteer fire fighter and search and rescue team member. As a member of New Mexico’s Medical Reserve Corp, Mr. Michel provided over 200 hours of volunteer time to assist patients at the Gallup Alternative Care Facility and earlier this year he helped medically screen asylum seekers in Las Cruces.
Mr. Michel will be presented with the award on Nov. 4 at 4 p.m. (MT) at the State Capitol at a ceremony with speakers that include State Bar President Carolyn Wolf. The keynote speaker is the Honorable David Thomson, New Mexico Supreme Court Justice.
For all inquiries regarding this event, please contact Nathan Eckberg at 505-231-7053.
