Students in Sierra County may be on summer break, but school staff is still working. Beyond the school board in special meeting on Tuesday, June 22, approving the new collective bargaining agreement (CBA) for the coming 2021-22 school year, other ongoing work, as well as changes are in the works or in the planning and discussion stages.
•The CBA had been negotiated through the spring without any appreciable points of disagreement. According to local NEA representative Gordon Mishler everything went very smoothly, and member approval is expected when the vote is taken on the first day of staff in-service and orientation as the new school year begins.
•The board had already approved a $1300 one-time retention stipend for all district staff who commit to returning for the 2021-2022 school year. The money, from federal CARES funding was made available to local school districts to help provide for COVID-19 mitigation and relief. The board previously had approved a bonus of this amount, to all staff at the end of the 2020-2021 school year, in thanks and recognition their work during the pandemic restrictions, the extra effort that online and other varied learning situations during the year-long restrictions made necessary. This bonus, also made by many other districts across the state, was ruled to be in violation of state law prohibiting extra payments for work already performed. Out local board approved this “retention” bonus as a way to provide staff with a tangible and substantial “thank you.” Other districts in the state have gone a similar route.
•The district has been working to align classroom curriculum across grade levels in middle and high school courses. Being done to enhance the educational experience and help to ensure students are fully prepared for career or higher education when they leave school. The work is being done by a committee of faculty, staff, administration and community members. This Curriculum Alignment Committee held an intensive four-day working session to hammer out details. The alignment is geared toward the core academics. (see photograph accompanying this article)
•District Superintendent, Dr. Segura released a statement updating a lawsuit the district joined early in the year. “Today, Honorable Judge, Matthew Wilson denied the NMPED attorney’s (Representing Secretary Ryan Stewart) request to dismiss the case due to the fact that “kids are back in school and it is now a moot point.” This is GREAT news for all school districts in the lawsuit (and throughout our state), because it demonstrates that Judge Wilson has received substantial evidence of Secretary Stewart’s overreach of power in making sweeping decisions without allowing school boards or superintendents to mitigate the COVID pandemic given their specific resources and circumstances.” More regarding this lawsuit should be known in coming weeks.
