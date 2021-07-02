Students in Sierra County may be on summer break, but schools’ staff are still working. Beyond the school board in special meeting on Tuesday, June 22, approving the new collective bargaining agreement (CBA) for the coming 2021-22 school year, other ongoing work, as well as changes are in the works or in the planning and discussion stages.
The CBA had been negotiated through the spring without any appreciable points of disagreement. According to local NEA representative Gordon Mishler everything went very smoothly, and member approval is expected when the vote is taken on the first day of staff in-service and orientation as the new school year begins.
•The board approved a one-time $1,300 retention stipend for all district staff who commit to returning for the 2021-2022 school year. The money, from federal CARES funding made available to local school districts to help. The board previously approved bonus for staff at the end of the 2020-2021 school year, as a thank-you in recognition their extra work and the varied learning situations they made possible meeting the challenges presented during the pandemic restrictions. This was similar to bonuses other districts across the state tried to offer which were ruled to be in violation of state law prohibiting extra payments for work already performed. The retention bonus was approved to stay in compliance with state law and still provide staff with a tangible and substantial “thank you.” Other districts in the state have since adopted this approach as well.
•The district has been working to align classroom curriculum across grade levels in middle and high school courses. Being done to enhance the educational experience and help to ensure students are fully prepared for career or higher education when they leave school. The work is being done by a committee of faculty, staff, administration and community members. This Curriculum Alignment Committee held an intensive four-day working session to hammer out details. The alignment is geared toward the core academics.
ADMINISTRATIVE POSITIONS FILLED In a June 24 press release, the T-or-C Municipal School District (TCMSD) announced filling most of the school’s Principal, Assistant Principal and other administrative positions. "The Truth or Consequences Municipal School District has hired the following leadership positions for the 2021-2022 school year to align with the District’s new Mission, Vision, Motto, and Strategic Goals: Hot Springs high School Principal: Ava Rebecca Bartoo [See article elsewhere in this issue] T-or-C Middle School Principal: Patty Goods T-or-C Middle School Assistant Principal: Shirley Muncy T-or-C Elementary and Sierra Elementary Complex Principal: Carol Bolke. T-or-C Elementary and Sierra Elementary Complex Assistant Principal: Tracy Stout Cole TCMSD is still working to find a bilingual Dean of Students to lead Arrey Elementary School. Until then, the school will be supervised and supported by Chief Academic Officer, Dr. Renee Garcia and Superintendent, Dr. Channell Segura."
The successful filling of these positions is yet another step in an ongoing effort to move forward the newly stated vision, mission and motto of the district schools. These were presented in May and are as stated. "Vision: Creating students of vision through quality education that prepares them for lifelong excellence. Mission: To support students as they pursue their career and life goals. Motto: Students first." Susan Conrad who had been selected to fill the position of Assistant Principal at Hot Springs High had to withdraw her name for personal reasons and scheduling/calendar conflicts. That position is now being listed to fill and will be that of Dean of Students, rather than Assistant Principal.
