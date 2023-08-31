channels4_profile.jpg

PreReal™ Prendamano Real Estate, a highly respected and sought-after New York-based real estate brokerage firm has launched it subsidiary, PreReal™ Investments, to provide a one-stop shop for investors seeking to capitalize on real estate opportunities. The company is offering residential, commercial and raw land investment opportunities throughout the Southwest – focusing its attention on the opportunities in New Mexico. PreReal™ Investments has set up its headquarters in New Mexico.

The largest portfolio of opportunities is in Sierra County, New Mexico – home to Spaceport America where Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic provides flights into space, as well as Elephant Butte, the largest lake in New Mexico and Truth or Consequences, which features natural hot springs/healing waters that people have visited for centuries. The region has more than 1.5 million visitors every year.

