Some places drop a ball or a sausage or a chile. We raise a turtle! Come and find out why.
Bring the whole family along to our very own New Year's Eve tradition. The Turtle Ascension is a quirky tradition for a quirky town, and just right for Truth or Consequences.
Held at Healing Waters Plaza, this year the festivities start at 8 p.m. Keep warm by dancing to music supplied by Rox Productions. Write your letters to be sent off to the Universe. At 9:30, the conch call is sent out to start Teresa Tortuga's procession, where she is greeted by a great sound of homemade noisemakers. Feel free to take pictures with our very own "mascot". Teresa loves it!
At 9:45 p.m. we send our letters off in flames; our very own Zozobra type tradition. At 10 p.m., Teresa ascends to greet the new year, after which anyone who wants to can break into a chorus of Auld Lang Syne.
It's early enough for Grandma, Grandpa and the kids and others still have time to join festivities at the Brewery. As Bill and Ted would say "Be excellent to each other. Party on dudes."
