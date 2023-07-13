City of T-or-C Logo copy.jpg

Truth or Consequences officials recently announced the startup of yet another roadway and drainage improvement project for the downtown district. This initiative officially kicked off Monday, July 10 and is expected to continue through early December. This project will be managed in three phases and will be addressing reconstruction of several streets. T-or-C authorities and project officials have issued the following schedule of planned construction. 

 

