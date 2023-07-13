Truth or Consequences officials recently announced the startup of yet another roadway and drainage improvement project for the downtown district. This initiative officially kicked off Monday, July 10 and is expected to continue through early December. This project will be managed in three phases and will be addressing reconstruction of several streets. T-or-C authorities and project officials have issued the following schedule of planned construction.
PHASE I - McAdoo Street, from Foch Street to Jones Street • July 10 - August 16.
PHASE II - Daniel Street, from Broadway to McAdoo Street • August 16 - October 1
PHASE III - McAdoo Street, from Jones Street to Pershing
- Pershing Street, from Broadway to Main Street. • October 1 - December 1
•The scope of work for all three phases will include a complete reconstruction of the designated sections of McAdoo, Pershing and Daniels Streets.
•T-or-C officials are encouraging motorists to utilize alternate routes during the planned construction.
