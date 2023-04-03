Amid a full schedule of meetings on her first day with the City of Truth or Consequences Monday, April 3, the municipality’s new City Manager, Angela “Angie” Gonzales took out a few minutes to express her appreciation for the opportunity.
A lifelong resident of Northeast New Mexico, Gonzales previously served as city manager for the City of Clayton, before more recently working as business manager for New Mexico State University’s Health and Wellness Center.
In addition to meeting staff and community members, Gonzales is presently focused on assimilating her new duties and familiarizing herself with the budget, while also taking steps to purchase a home and to relocate to the community,
A graduate of NMSU, Gonzalez was raised in a ranching family. She is a mother of three children and her husband, Todd, is retired from a career with the New Mexico Department of Highways and currently working in the private sector.
