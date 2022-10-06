The Historical Society for Sierra County, home of Spaceport America, is looking to the New Mexico Legislature to help make the newest specialty plate for the state a reality.
The Sierra County Historical Society, which is directly connected to Geronimo Springs Museum in Truth or Consequences, has committed to sponsoring the "Space New Mexico" plate for all residents of the state. The proposed plate must be approved by the legislature, which will convene in January in Santa Fe.
