At its regular monthly meeting, April 10, the T-or-C Municipal School District’s Board of Education voted to approve the new calendar for the coming 2023-2024 school year. The approval is contingent on the collective bargaining agreement for the 2023-2024 school year that has just begun between district administration and the T-or-C National Education Association, the union representing teachers and other staff at the schools.
The calendar had been delayed while the district, and those across the state awaited decisions made in the New Mexico Legislative session mandating length of school year, numbers of instructional hours and numbers of hours mandated for professional development and collaboration.
The planned calendar would include one early release day per week to help facilitate mandated professional development days. The calendar, once fully approved through the new CBA, will include 180 student days of instruction and 186 teacher days.
The calendar, if it is the final one after collective bargaining on the new contract is complete, has students starting school on August 1 in the coming school year, with the last day of school for students in 2024 coming on Friday, May 24. We will report any changes to this calendar, if any, that occur in collective bargaining and will discuss the calendar in more detail at that time.
The board took action to approve out of state travel for student activity groups, the first being for the FFA to send some of its members to the National Pasture and Range Land Contest, held in Oklahoma City, April 30-May 5. The Hot Springs FFA Chapter also received the board’s approval to send members to the National FFA Convention and Expo, in Indianapolis, Indiana. Though not held until October 29-November 4, the group needs to begin fundraising for the trip now, thus needing to gain the board’s approval.
Also traveling will be a group of cadets, 10-12 from the Hot Springs JROTC Tiger Battalion. They will be attending the JROTC Cadet Leadership Challenge (JCLC) in Colorado. The JCLC is a summer program that the Tiger Battalion has sent cadets to many times over the years. This will be the second time since the pandemic paused things. They had a very good showing last year and hope to keep building on that to firmly reestablish a long tradition. In fact, Board member and secretary, Jamie Sweeney attended JCLC when she was a cadet with the Tiger Battalion at HSHS.
The board scheduled a special meeting for April 26 at 5:30 p.m. to make decisions on textbooks for the coming year. The order needs to be placed as quickly as possible, to ensure that they arrive in time for opening day, August 1.
•In their administrator’s report, Hot Springs High School (HSHS) reported that collaborating with Sierra Vista Hospital has been going very well and that the hospital has encouraged students to apply ofr a number of positions there. Positions specifically noted as open to students included, dietary aides environmental services tech (housekeeping), patient transport specialist, hospital phone operator and registration positions. At T-or-C Middle School (TCMS) disciplinary incidents were reported to be declining. Principal Tony Bastine also announced the school had hired a new security guard, Susan O’Connell, from Florida who has ten years of experience, working at a deputy sheriff and working in the prison system. She had her first day on April 10 and early reports were conveyed by Principal Bastine that first impressions were that the students liked her.
At Arrey Elementary School, Principal Alice Braden reported that their scholarship night was a big success, raising over $1,500 for scholarships. She urged board members and other staff, as well as community members to come and enjoy the Cinco de Mayo festivities that will be held at the school on Friday, May 5.
At T-or-C Elementary and Sierra Elementary Complex the music and art classrooms had their floor tilework redone and the music room has been repainted, while the art room will be done during the summer break. Fencing has been installed and four shade structures will be going up to help facilitate outdoor instruction and activities. Staff is presently studying exactly where they should be placed for best usage.
•Schools Superintendent Nichole Burgin reported on a new mental wellness resource available for parents and families. Truth or Consequences Municipal Schools is partnering with The Cook Center for Human
Connection to host a free virtual Family Mental Health night on May 10, 2023 from 6:00-7:00 PM. Participants will hear from a leading clinical psychologist, be able to ask questions, and learn about free resources available. For more about this program, see separate article elsewhere in this issue.
With just six more weeks of school remaining, plans are gearing up for finals, for graduation, and for wrapping up the year. The next regularly scheduled board meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. Monday, May 8 in the Board Room at Central Services, 910 North Date Street.
