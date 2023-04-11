School Board Meeting

GIVING BACK TO COMMUNITY - A grateful school board was happy to receive a $1,250 check from First Savings Bank of T-or-C. The money came from the banks Tiger Card program, where a customer at the bank can have a special “Tiger” bank card for a $5 fee, which the bank then matches with the entire proceeds of this donated to the school district. Thanks very much, First Savings Bank, one more way that businesses, enterprises and individuals give back to the schools, the students and the community.

At its regular monthly meeting, April 10, the T-or-C Municipal School District’s Board of Education voted to approve the new calendar for the coming 2023-2024 school year. The approval is contingent on the collective bargaining agreement for the 2023-2024 school year that has just begun between district administration and the T-or-C National Education Association, the union representing teachers and other staff at the schools.

The calendar had been delayed while the district, and those across the state awaited decisions made in the New Mexico Legislative session mandating length of school year, numbers of instructional hours and numbers of hours mandated for professional development and collaboration.

