The Truth or Consequences Rotary Club recently introduced their new Don't Meth With Us T-shirt, which was designed by sixth grader Christian Archuleta and created by Jeff Dukatt. Every year, the Rotary Club offers Don’t Meth With Us presentations to local fifth graders and afterward asks them draw what they learned. The winner of this contest gets to have their image placed on a T-shirt, which the Rotary Club gives out to participating students the following year. All the drawings submitted for the competition are taken to the Rotary International Conference and displayed as a backdrop for our education booth, which is seen by thousands of Rotarians from around the world!
New Rotary T-Shirt Design Unveiled
Chuck Wentworth
