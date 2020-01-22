Hello! My name is Mark Urquhart, and this is my wife Cinda. We are so excited about what God is doing! I have accepted the position of Pastor at Caballo Church. I am looking so forward to getting to know the people of Caballo Church and walking through life with them. I am also very much looking forward to getting to know the communities all around Caballo Church. I believe that God wants to use Caballo Church to really make an impact in its community.
I spent the last eight years pastoring a great church in Panhandle Texas called The River. God did so many incredible things there and we know that He is continuing that. We will always maintain a great relationship with that wonderful place! Cinda and I have been in ministry for all of our 26 years of marriage. We started out in youth ministry at our home church in Amarillo Texas, Southwest Baptist Church. We then moved to Dallas where I finished my bachelor’s degree at Dallas Baptist University. We have been at several great churches through the years. I have worked as Youth Pastor, Associate Pastor, and Sr Pastor. I also had an itinerate ministry for several years where I spoke at many different churches, camps and schools all across the U.S.
The greatest of our accomplishments is our amazing kids! We have a son, Braden, who is 24. He is a Deputy Sheriff in Amarillo, Texas. We also have a daughter, Weslyn, who is 21. She is finishing her senior year at Texas Tech where she is currently working with the track team. Weslyn was a triple jumper and long jumper at Tech until last year when she tore her ACL and had to have it replaced. Both of them excelled in sports. Braden was a Texas State Champion wrestler his senior year in high school, and Weslyn took second in triple jump her junior and senior years.
Needless to say, sports have been a huge part of our lives. My family is definitely my first priority. I know that I can never be healthy and function the way God wants me to in ministry if I don’t maintain my priorities. I work hard at doing that.
God has an incredible plan for Caballo Church and the surrounding area. We can’t wait to come jump in and be a big part of His amazing plan! God bless every person who reads this and I so look forward to chasing Jesus with the amazing people of Caballo Church! My first official day for speaking is January 26; please join us at 10 a.m. Sunday mornings.
