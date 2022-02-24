Director Matt Page will be working with a new Truth or Consequences production company, Triangle U Studios, on a modest-budget thriller. Mr. Page is especially known for starring in Enter the Dojo Show (2010) and Paper Tigers (2021).
The movie starts shooting in various locations around T-or-C and Sierra County on Monday, Feb. 28.
So, don’t be shocked to see some tense drama on the streets of T-or-C for the next couple of weeks.
Matt Page says, “We look forward to telling this exciting story against the beautiful backdrop of Sierra County. An exceptional team has assembled to make all of this possible and we appreciate the support of T-or-C local business and talent.”
Representatives of the film also appreciate the excellent help of Cary “Jagger” Gustin and the cooperation of everyone involved, particularly local law enforcement.
Follow Sierra Cinema on Facebook for updates and announcements. For questions email NaNi at nani4nmfilm@gmail.com.
