System Designed to Help Company Better Reach Customers in Emergencies
New Mexico Water Service (New Mexico Water) announced today the launch of its new, online Customer Contact Update (CCU) system. Through this system, customers can quickly and easily update their contact information and ensure they are reached in the event of a water-related emergency and with other important water service information.
The CCU system, accessible at ccu.newmexicowater.com, enables customers to update the phone numbers and an email address for their account, and also set preferences for how they are notified in non-emergency situations.
“We strive to deliver quality, service, and value to customers in all aspects of our business, and enabling customers to select how they receive important water information from us is one way we do that,” said Cynthia Apodaca, General Manager. “In order to communicate effectively, however, especially in emergencies, we must have up-to-date contact information for our customers. This system allows customers to update their information quickly and easily.”
New Mexico Water Service serves about 16,000 people through 8,500 water and wastewater service connections in its Rio Communities, Rio Del Oro, Meadow Lake, Indian Hills, Elephant Butte, Sandia Knolls, Juan Tomas, and Cypress Gardens systems in New Mexico.
