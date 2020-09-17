On the week of Sept. 21-25, the New Mexico Tourism Department, alongside the New Mexico Hospitality Association, will be hosting virtual town halls for each region of the state to provide members of the tourism industry throughout New Mexico with the opportunity to elevate pressing questions and concerns with NMTD leadership.
NMTD will have the opportunity to hear directly from constituents about the pandemic's impact on the regional tourism economy and address questions and concerns about recovery.
These Regional Tourism Town Halls are open to everyone.
The Southwest Region is holding a Town Hall on Wednesday, Sept. 23, from 9 to 10 a.m. To register, go to https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/6932602641950790671
On October 6, the New Mexico Tourism Department, in collaboration with tourism industry partners throughout New Mexico and the United States, will be hosting a full-day, solution-focused virtual summit to discuss challenges facing the tourism industry and opportunities to support recovery.
Hear from thought leaders and decision-makers on how we can work together to position New Mexico for a strong recovery through tourism.
Again, the summit is set for Oct. 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The event is tree to attend. To RSVP go to https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/8468630281558995726
