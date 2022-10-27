ap21016750064096_10262022.jpg

New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas announced this week that after a nearly decade-long battle over the waters on the Rio Grande, the case has reached an important legal milestone.

The states of Texas, New Mexico and Colorado have reached a historic agreement after nine years of litigation that, if finalized, will resolve the massive legal dispute between the states over how water from the Rio Grande is divided between southern New Mexico and west Texas. The lawsuit, which Texas filed in 2013, arose from disagreement over how much water Texas and New Mexico are each entitled to under the 1938 Rio Grande Compact.

