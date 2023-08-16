zzzT FINAL VERSION FROM THE DMV on May 9 2023.jpg

The goal was to create something sustainable while promoting awareness in New Mexico’s motorcycle riding community. Something that not only raises awareness for the countless riders I call family, but that will also financially pay for itself.

Then it happened. While out riding, I noticed the New Mexico Children’s Trust Fund plate, and it all came together. I went to work on a design. The silhouette of a motorcyclist, with our state’s most recognized symbol – also with a message that is short and to the point, “Look Twice for Motorcycles”.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.