The goal was to create something sustainable while promoting awareness in New Mexico’s motorcycle riding community. Something that not only raises awareness for the countless riders I call family, but that will also financially pay for itself.
Then it happened. While out riding, I noticed the New Mexico Children’s Trust Fund plate, and it all came together. I went to work on a design. The silhouette of a motorcyclist, with our state’s most recognized symbol – also with a message that is short and to the point, “Look Twice for Motorcycles”.
I showed it to as many motorcyclists as I could for feedback. Everyone loved it. A group effort was needed to proceed and the motorcycle community stepped up in a big way. We felt it important to obtain the Pueblo of Zia’s blessing for the use of their Zia Sun symbol. They not only gave us their approval, they were happy to be a part of our efforts.
In 2022, 25% of all reported motorcycle accidents in New Mexico resulted in a fatality. 25% fatality rate, and with almost 67,000 registered motorcycles in the state of New Mexico, it’s almost impossible NOT to know someone who rides, and who unfortunately, has been in an accident.
These plates are not only a good safety initiative for the motorcyclists, but for the entire state of New Mexico. There isn’t another plate like it…an immediate safety initiative seen and read by commuters, “Look Twice for Motorcycles.”
Because everyone in the state either rides, or knows someone who rides, we are hoping that this real-time, safety initiative plate will be New Mexico’s most popular, greatest selling and revenue generating plate in the state’s history. Of the $45 initial plate fee, $33 goes directly to the DOT’s motorcycle safety training and awareness program.
The easiest way to order a plate is to visit www.mvd.newmexico.gov – Online services – Eservices – Vehicles – Replace my vehicle plate and follow the directions from there.
The 4 words heard most often at the scene of a vehicle vs motorcycle accident…”I didn’t see them”. “Look Twice for Motorcycles” is a very important message indeed.
