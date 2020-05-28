The New Mexico Cowbelles, those intrepid supporters and promotors of New Mexico beef producers and industry selected their 2020 New Mexico Beef Ambassadors this week in a virtual contest, held online of the prospective candidates public speaking and speech writing abilities. Sierra County’s own McKenzie Luna was one of three selected. McKenzie, who is heading into her senior year in high school, is active in FFA and 4-H, winning public speaking competitions and holding chapter offices. She also has a pig breeding business, showing her own pigs at county and state fairs. As a Cowbelles New Mexico Beef Ambassador, McKenzie will travel to locations around New Mexico to speak about and promote one of our best and most sustainable products, New Mexico beef. Ambassador McKenzie will speak to groups to educate the public about the nutritional value of beef, environmental stewardship and industry practices of farmers and ranchers, who sustain the integrity of the New Mexico beef industry.
New Mexico’s Beef Ambassador Chosen
Jim Shiley
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Commented
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:01:43 AM
Sunset: 08:11:31 PM
Humidity: 22%
Wind: S @ 12mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Friday Night
Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:01:23 AM
Sunset: 08:12:07 PM
Humidity: 23%
Wind: S @ 14mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Saturday Night
Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:01:06 AM
Sunset: 08:12:42 PM
Humidity: 20%
Wind: S @ 11mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Sunday Night
Clear skies. Low 67F. SSE winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:00:49 AM
Sunset: 08:13:16 PM
Humidity: 21%
Wind: SSE @ 10mph
UV Index: 11 Extreme
Monday Night
Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 06:00:35 AM
Sunset: 08:13:50 PM
Humidity: 23%
Wind: S @ 10mph
UV Index: 11 Extreme
Tuesday Night
A few clouds. Low near 70F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 06:00:22 AM
Sunset: 08:14:22 PM
Humidity: 22%
Wind: S @ 11mph
UV Index: 11 Extreme
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 06:00:10 AM
Sunset: 08:14:54 PM
Humidity: 24%
Wind: SSE @ 12mph
UV Index: 11 Extreme
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.