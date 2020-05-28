Beef Ambassador McKenzie Luna.JPG

The New Mexico Cowbelles, those intrepid supporters and promotors of New Mexico beef producers and industry selected their 2020 New Mexico Beef Ambassadors this week in a virtual contest, held online of the prospective candidates public speaking and speech writing abilities. Sierra County’s own McKenzie Luna was one of three selected. McKenzie, who is heading into her senior year in high school, is active in FFA and 4-H, winning public speaking competitions and holding chapter offices. She also has a pig breeding business, showing her own pigs at county and state fairs. As a Cowbelles New Mexico Beef Ambassador, McKenzie will travel to locations around New Mexico to speak about and promote one of our best and most sustainable products, New Mexico beef. Ambassador McKenzie will speak to groups to educate the public about the nutritional value of beef, environmental stewardship and industry practices of farmers and ranchers, who sustain the integrity of the New Mexico beef industry.

