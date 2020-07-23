In her weekly COVID-19 address this afternoon, Governor Lujan Grisham announced that K-12, public and charter schools, would not be allowed to return to in-school instruction on August 3, as she had previously announced two weeks ago. Instead, schools will have to rely on virtual, remote instruction until at least after Labor Day.
The now current plan is that starting Tuesday, September 8 districts would be allowed to begin a hybrid model of part time in-school instruction. Elementary school students, Kindergarten through fifth grade would be allowed to begin their hybrid model on that date. If that goes well, by state public health officials estimation, two weeks later middle school students could return to the hybrid model, and two weeks after that, in early October, high school students could return.
It appears, at this time, that the current two days in-school instruction and three days virtual, remote instruction hybrid model adopted by the T-or-C Municipal School District can be initiated on that timetable, but until Labor Day, all instruction will be conducted remoted.
T-or-C Schools Superintendent, Dr. Channell Segura, in announcing the school board approved hybrid plan, said that it was built to be able to transition into full virtual or full in-school, as mandated by the state, in seamless manner. In light of the Governor's announcement, it appears that will be the case.
It is not yet clear how this impacts the beginning of school sports, which are not due to begin until after Labor Day. We will bring updates and more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.