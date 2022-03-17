The New Mexico Green Amendment House Energy, Environment and Natural Resources Committee voted to pass an updated version of HJR2, or the Green Amendment, through committee with a vote of 6 to 4. A revised version was considered by the committee after the original language failed to achieve the majority necessary at last week’s hearing to advance. The new language, according to sponsors, addresses concerns raised at last week’s hearing while still providing essential environmental rights and natural resources protection.
The proposed New Mexico Green Amendment will be moving forward to the House Judiciary Committee next.
Senator Antoinette Sedillo-Lopez, lead sponsor on the Senate side, expressed great appreciation for Committee Chair Matthew McQueen’s collaboration in making this a better bill.
The Joint Resolution proposes amending the state constitution’s Bill of Rights to recognize and protect the rights of all of the people of New Mexico to “clean and healthy air, water, soil and environment; a stable climate; and self-sustaining ecosystems” and to ensuring the New Mexico government officials conserve, protect and maintain the state’s natural resources for the benefit of present and future generations.
Montana, Pennsylvania and New York currently protect environmental rights as an inalienable right in the Bill of Rights section of the state Constitution, with New York achieving passage of their amendment in November 2021. But the Green Amendments For The Generations movement is gaining traction and has inspired Green Amendment proposals in 11 additional states.
If passed in all committees and through both houses, the amendment will be placed on the ballot for New Mexico voters in the 2022 General Election.
The proposed New Mexico Joint Resolution reads as follows:
SECTION 1. It is proposed to amend Article 2 of the constitution of New Mexico by adding a new:
A. The people of the state shall be entitled to clean and healthy air, water, soil and environment; a stable climate; and self-sustaining ecosystems, for the benefit of public health, safety and general welfare. The state, including its political subdivisions, shall serve as trustee of the natural resources of New Mexico and shall conserve, protect and maintain these resources for the benefit of all the people, including present and future generations.
B. The provisions of this section are self-executing. Monetary damages shall not be awarded for a violation of this section."
SECTION 2. It is proposed to amend Article 20 of the constitution of New Mexico by repealing Section 21.
To learn more about the New Mexico Green Amendment movement, visit www.NMGreenAmendment.org.
