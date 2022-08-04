Over 40 high school students had the opportunity to visit campuses and learn about the many college and career options available in New Mexico during the GEAR UP New Mexico Summer College Bus Tour this June.
Students from six different school districts visited campuses across southern New Mexico, took part in workshops and activities, and enjoyed stops at White Sands National Park and City of Rocks State Park during the three-day tour.
The GEAR UP New Mexico college readiness program at the New Mexico Higher Education Department organizes the tours, which aim to help high school students set foot on college campuses outside of their home communities and learn about degree programs, financial aid options and more. GEAR UP New Mexico partners with school districts across the state that serve a high proportion of rural and first-generation students.
The U.S. Department of Education renewed funding for the program in 2020 at $31.4 million for the next seven years to support around 10,000 students and their families each year. During the prior grant cycle from 2012 to 2019, graduation rates for participating districts increased by nearly 15 percent and college enrollment rates increased by 21 percent.
The tour featured visits to the New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology in Socorro, Western New Mexico University in Silver City, and New Mexico State University and Doña Ana Community College in Las Cruces. Students heard presentations from admissions and financial aid staff, learned about program offerings from college faculty, and toured lab and classroom facilities. Other highlights included lunch at the campus dining hall, exploring residence halls, and playing “college bingo” with fellow students.
Photos from the 2022 Summer College Bus Tour are available via GEAR UP New Mexico’s Facebook page.
