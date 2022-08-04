290657253_353531073631891_1569309867534937804_n.jpg

Over 40 high school students had the opportunity to visit campuses and learn about the many college and career options available in New Mexico during the GEAR UP New Mexico Summer College Bus Tour this June.  

Students from six different school districts visited campuses across southern New Mexico, took part in workshops and activities, and enjoyed stops at White Sands National Park and City of Rocks State Park during the three-day tour.  

