328130524_1339035616892228_6169747414755873774_n-1.jpg

The New Mexico Crisis and Access Line (NMCAL) is celebrating 10 years of engaging New Mexicans in accessing the support they need for their emotional, mental, behavioral, and substance use concerns.

In January 2013, the first three New Mexico based staff were hired at the Albuquerque call center, and on February 1, 2013 NMCAL took its first call. Ten years later, there are 40 New Mexico based staff and the NMCAL array of services has supported more than 510,342 calls, chats, and texts through the New Mexico Crisis and Access Line, Healthcare Worker and First Responder Support Line, Rio Grande Gorge Bridge intercoms, community mental health agencies after hours support, Peer-to-Peer Warmline, and the Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.