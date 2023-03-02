The New Mexico Crisis and Access Line (NMCAL) is celebrating 10 years of engaging New Mexicans in accessing the support they need for their emotional, mental, behavioral, and substance use concerns.
In January 2013, the first three New Mexico based staff were hired at the Albuquerque call center, and on February 1, 2013 NMCAL took its first call. Ten years later, there are 40 New Mexico based staff and the NMCAL array of services has supported more than 510,342 calls, chats, and texts through the New Mexico Crisis and Access Line, Healthcare Worker and First Responder Support Line, Rio Grande Gorge Bridge intercoms, community mental health agencies after hours support, Peer-to-Peer Warmline, and the Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
More recently, as the primary responder to New Mexico’s 988 initiative, NMCAL call volume has nearly doubled since July of 2013. All told, more than 321,685 hours have been spent providing support to people from all counties throughout the state.
With New Mexico’s suicide rate at 77% higher than the U.S. national average, and roughly 130,000 New Mexicans reporting past-year alcohol dependence or misuse, it is vital that we continue to create pathways to wellness which remove barriers and open doors for people to access a healthier life. NMCAL ensures that there is access to wraparound care and diligently works to further support the recovery process of New Mexicans by referring people to community based services and encouraging engagements with digital wellness programs that offer integrated self-help tools through the NM 5-Actions Program and the NMConnect app.
The NMCAL array of services is staffed by behavioral health professionals who can respond to both crisis and non-crisis mental health and substance use concerns 24 hours a day, 7 days per week, and are available statewide and toll-free for all New Mexicans. For more information, visit www.nmcrisisline.com. And, if you or someone you know needs support you can access our support by calling 1-855-NMCRISIS (855-662-7474) or by downloading the NMConnect app.
