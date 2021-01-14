The New Mexico business community has created the Virtual Roundhouse of New Mexico to provide the citizens of the state easy, safe, and free access to the state’s governmental leaders during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Virtual Roundhouse is a joint effort of the New Mexico Chamber of Commerce (formerly NMACI), the New Mexico Hospitality Association, the Santa Fe Chamber of Commerce, and the New Mexico Chamber Executives Association.
Register and attend the event at www.virtualroundhousenm.com.
The Virtual Roundhouse platform will kick off on Monday, January 11 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. with presentations from industry leaders, department secretaries, and legislative leadership from both chambers and parties. The public will have the opportunity to meet with legislators during virtual office hours, visit virtual booths during the Business Expo, and attend two annual conferences:
•Business Day – hosted by the New Mexico Chamber of Commerce, for a panel on virtual advocacy best practices, and to hear from Senate and House leadership about their priorities for the session;
•Trends Conference – hosted by the NM Hospitality Association, where participants can hear about expected impacts to the tourism and hospitality industry. Following the kick off, the Virtual Roundhouse will be available to community groups around New Mexico to host their own “social calendar” events on the platform (Early Childhood Day, Ag Day, Healthcare day, etc.).
For more details, go to www.nmchamber.org info@nmchamber.org
Networking events will take place every Tuesday beginning at 7:30 a.m. throughout the 60-day session.
EVENT TIMELINE:
Cabinet Corner: 9:30-11:30 – Cabinet Secretaries sharing their departments’ legislative priorities
Business Day: 11:30-2:00 – Panel from U.S. Chamber of Commerce and American Hotel and Lodging Association discussing digital advocacy, and Lt. Governor Morales and Legislative leaders discussing session priorities
Trends Conference: 2:00-5:00 – Series of discussions on hospitality industry trends and issues Legislative Office Hours: 2:00-5:00 - Ability to visit virtual office hours of individual legislators
Expo: 2:00-5:00 – Virtual booths from local chambers, economic development organizations, companies and organizations.
