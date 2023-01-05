49999418028_6fa09a737a_b.jpg

New Mexico is the No. 19 growth state in America, according to the U-Haul® Growth Index analyzing customer moves during 2022.

People arriving in New Mexico in one-way U-Haul trucks rose nearly 5% over 2021, while departures increased 6%. Overall moving traffic slowed throughout most of the U.S. but remained busy in the Land of Enchantment in 2022.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.