Truth or Consequences, NM (87901)

Today

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.