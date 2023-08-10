USA states on map: New Mexico

New Mexicans for Fair Lending has launched a new online resource guide to share information about how and where New Mexicans can access financial resources and affordable credit. New Mexicans for Fair Lending is a coalition of nonprofit organizations that successfully advocated for the enactment of a law protecting New Mexicans from predatory lenders.

The Resource Guide is available at https://www.prosperityworks.net/financial-resource-guide.html

