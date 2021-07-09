The Truth or Consequences Municipal School District announced Thursday, July 1, that two teachers, Pamela Ruffini and Robert Placencio had been named as Lead Teachers at Arrey Elementary School. The district has not found a viable candidate to fill the position of Dean of School Support at the school and decided to designate the two as co-lead teachers. They will remain in the classroom but will work together as liaisons to Central Office, supporting the leadership, systems, instruction, and culture of the school for the 2021-2022 school year.
Superintendent, Dr. Channell Segura expressed, “In order to make sure Arrey Elementary School is ready for a smooth school reopening, and without strong viable candidates in the pool, it is necessary and timely to utilize the available resources and human capital within the District to plan and prepare. Mrs. Ruffini and Mr. Placencio are respected professionals who have demonstrated strong skillsets and a passion for excellent student outcomes. In collaboration with the amazing teachers and staff at Arrey Elementary School, our students and families are in very good hands.”
•It was announced this week that Russell Woolf was selected as the Hot Springs High School Dean of Students. Woolf, who has been a Special Education teacher at T-or-C Middle School. Woolf, a lifelong resident of Sierra County was a 1991 graduate from Hot Springs High.
•Free sports and activity physicals are being offered by Ben Archer Health Center, a service they have provided to the schools for many years. Physicals will be held at the HSHS Gym, July 22-23, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. No appointment is needed. Students must be accompanied by a parent or guardian and have a physical packet with them. Packets are available at the school district website, the HSHS, TCMS and the School Transportation Department offices, as well as Ben Archer Health Center. All students who plan to participate in sports or certain other non-sports activities must complete a physical.
• The district is still taking public input on how to use the most recent round of federal funding from the American Rescue Plan ARP/ESSER III and on the Flex Friday plan. The money was made available to help mitigate the impact of the COVID Pandemic on student achievement and safe schools. A survey is available at the district website to give feedback on priorities to be considered for this money to be used
