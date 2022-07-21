IMG_1312.JPG

One of the significant action items addressed by members of the Elephant Butte City Council July 20, was the hiring of two individuals to fill the newly created deputy city manager and city treasurer posts. 

In tending to these tasks, mayor Phillip Mortensen first acknowledged a July 14 special meeting, during which councilors conducted interviews with applicants for both positions. He then entered a recommendation for the hiring of Kristin Saavedra to serve as the city’s new treasurer, and board members responded with an unanimous vote of support. 

