One of the significant action items addressed by members of the Elephant Butte City Council July 20, was the hiring of two individuals to fill the newly created deputy city manager and city treasurer posts.
In tending to these tasks, mayor Phillip Mortensen first acknowledged a July 14 special meeting, during which councilors conducted interviews with applicants for both positions. He then entered a recommendation for the hiring of Kristin Saavedra to serve as the city’s new treasurer, and board members responded with an unanimous vote of support.
After recognizing Saavedra, who was in attendance, the mayor moved on to recommend the selection of Dominic Martinez to fill the deputy city manager’s post. Council members similarly expressed support for the nomination and joined in unanimously approving Mortensen’s recommendation.
•With the administrative team substantially reinforced, councilors turned to the city’s annual budget and were led through a series of action items by Department of Finance Administration Special Director Michael Steininger.
After noting how the administration has been diligently working to bring the city’s financial operations and books into order, Steininger told the council the effort would not be completed in time to meet the coming budget submission deadlines.
In this regard, the DFA representative said the city would be facing a future audit finding. He then detailed two unsavory options, one of which would have endangered future project funding, and another that would not directly impact current or future projects.
Looking to protect project funding, councilors ultimately chose the alternate path. This option will require a period of reliance upon the city’s reserved funds, but also allows for corrections to be made without the threat of funding process disruptions.
With this decision rendered, board members moved on to approve a fourth-quarter budget report and endorsed the city’s 2022/2023 final budget.
•The July 20 council meeting included presentations focusing on the city’s annual Infrastructure Capital Improvement Plan and proposed billboard advertisement.
Board members also approved a stipend increase for the city’s volunteer fire department, welcomed the donation of extrication equipment for the city’s EMS team and endorsed an engineering service agreement with Bohannan-Huston.
