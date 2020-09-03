Tigers Teams Pushing Ahead
The big news in Tiger sports this week was the announcement that our cross-country team has a new head coach. Cindy Jo Tooley-Haro, assistant coach with the Tigers track and field team has stepped to fill the spot, ensuring the cross-country program can continue building on the success they achieved last year. In their inaugural, 2019 season, both the boys’ and girls’ squad qualified for the state championship meet. Kodi Hayhurst and Buddy Neeley, both of whom were named All-District, led their respective squads at the championships at Rio Rancho last fall.
Coach Tooley-Haro announced a meeting for any Tiger athlete interested in joining the team to be held Monday, September 7 at 3:30 p.m. in the parking lot next to the JROTC building at Hot Springs High. If you plan to attend, bring your student athlete physicals form with you. If you have not yet had a sport’s physical, you can still attend and participate as long as you make arrangements to get the physical.
The team begins official practice October 5, but Tigers should be out there running on their own every day. The first meet is set for October 10. More details on that will be announced. If you have more questions, bring them to the meeting or call Coach at 575-740-3699.
•We’ve had a few reports of at least a couple of our Tiger athletes from the golf team being out on the links getting some practice in. If you are heading out to work on your game, let us know so we can get pictures of Tigers at work. Head Coach Rick Artman has asked all those who want to join the team, whether an experienced golfer or a beginner, to get in touch so they can begin putting the team together. There are two extraordinary opportunities to get involved on the sport, with both the T-or-C Municipal, Sierra del Rio courses available for Tigers to practice.
Last spring, the season was closed down almost as soon as it was begun, so this year, the Tigers are hoping to build on the successes and growth seen before that. In the 2019 season, the team saw three of their athletes qualify for the state championship tournament, sending Hailey Armijo, Brannan Artman and Tanner Croom to compete.
In the 2020-21 school year, golf has a split season, with tournament competition taking place in the fall, beginning October 5. They will also compete in the spring, with the state championship tournament currently scheduled to be held June 21-22.
•Our Tiger volleyball team has been hard at work for nearly two weeks now, holding open gym sessions in the Den at Hot Springs High. Though restricted from scrimmages and held to working in pods of five athletes to a coach, there is still plenty of valuable work being done to prepare for the season. Official practice begins October 5 with their first home match on Tuesday, October 13, when they take on the visiting Magdalena Steers. The JV opens the action at 5:00 p.m. and the varsity will be taking to the court at 6:30.
Currently we are still waiting to learn whether or how many fans will be allowed to attend.
•Our other Tiger teams are actively putting together their roster, planning practice and starting to get their competitive schedules in place. All student athletes who want to compete and build Tiger Pride, should contact their coaches now. It’s not too late. Restore the Roar!
