Charter School Proposed

Charter School Proposed

A formal Notice of Intent to make an application to establish a charter school in Sierra County was recently filed with the Public Education Commission (PEC), an elected body that is supported by the New Mexico Public Education Department (NMPED). The proposed school outlined in the notice would offer Kindergarten through Eighth-Grade education and projects a total enrollment of 144 students.

The formal notice lists Rebecca Bartoo, as the primary point of contact and administrator of record on the document. Mrs. Bartoo, who was the principal at Hot springs High School before resigning during the 2021-2022 school year is listed as the administrator for the team submitting the Notice of Intent. She is also listed as the school founder. Others listed on the document are Leslie Boone, of Hot Springs Physical Therapy, and Johnna Smith whose roles are listed as Ancillary Support Services, and Nellie Smith, listed as a board member for the proposed school.

The Only Limitation Is Your Imagination

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.