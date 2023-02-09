A formal Notice of Intent to make an application to establish a charter school in Sierra County was recently filed with the Public Education Commission (PEC), an elected body that is supported by the New Mexico Public Education Department (NMPED). The proposed school outlined in the notice would offer Kindergarten through Eighth-Grade education and projects a total enrollment of 144 students.
The formal notice lists Rebecca Bartoo, as the primary point of contact and administrator of record on the document. Mrs. Bartoo, who was the principal at Hot springs High School before resigning during the 2021-2022 school year is listed as the administrator for the team submitting the Notice of Intent. She is also listed as the school founder. Others listed on the document are Leslie Boone, of Hot Springs Physical Therapy, and Johnna Smith whose roles are listed as Ancillary Support Services, and Nellie Smith, listed as a board member for the proposed school.
The process for establishing a charter school in New Mexico requires a Notice of Intent to file an application be submitted by the second Tuesday in January of the year in which the application is proposed to be submitted. This notice must be submitted to NMPED and the Superintendent of Schools for the district in which the proposed school would operate. The formal application must then be submitted by or before July 1 of that year. A ruling, either approving or denying the application would then be forthcoming by September 1.
The PEC states there are currently 50 charter school in New Mexico that have been authorized by the Public Education Commission. The physical location for the proposed school was not indicated in the Notice of Intent filed in early January.
The charter school would be operated under an appointed board of directors formed much like one created by a non-profit charity rather than by a publicly elected board of education that is the overarching authority for school districts. Day to day operations would be the conducted by the principal or otherwise designated school leader.
Charter schools are obligated to renew their authorization to operate on a regular basis. The schools are required to provide academic, financial and organizational data to the PEC throughout the year which, along with other factors, including performance reviews and annual visits from the PEC or its representatives. This is used to review the renewal or revocation of authorization by the PEC.
Authorized charter schools are obligated to accept any student within its district that applies, who qualify under the state’s right to education guidelines. This is irrespective of race, religion or gender. Students who have an Individual Education Plan or IEP or otherwise have special needs cannot be denied admission, though the school is not required to provide for the transport of students to and from school. If there are more applicants than available spaces, then all applicants must be chosen by lottery.
Next step in the process will be a formal, detailed application, to be filed by before July 1, 2023 in order to be considered for authorization this year. The decision would be made by the PEC by September 1.
The Only Limitation Is Your Imagination
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.