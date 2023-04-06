New benches- 2-3 col w-story.tiff

T-or-C Parks and Recreation Department Manager Sean Barnes and his crew recently completed the installation of several new benches along the Rio Grande in Ralph Edwards Park. During the parks and recreation advisory board’s April 3 regular meeting, community services director OJ Hechler confirmed that these additions were funded through a New Mexico Tourism Department Clean and Beautiful grant. While not related to these new benches, the advisory board’s meeting included the approval of two honorary bench requests that will now go to the city commission for final consideration, as well as updates on the March 11 disc golf tournament and ongoing park improvement efforts. 

