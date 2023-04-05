Charges have been filed against two Foch Street neighbors after an extension cord was found running from one home to the house next door so that the individual living there could access utilities.
Community gadfly, Ronald Fenn has had issue with the city of Truth or Consequences over utilities for a couple of years. He protested the smart meters, sought relief from having the meter installed on his home, and then appealed for relief from the opt-out fee assessed by the city of T-or-C.
Finally, Fenn told the city that he was completely off-grid and they could “pull his meter,” according to city officials, only to have employees discover a cord running from his home at 316 North Foch to his neighbor’s home at 312 North Foch.
According to the charges filed against Fenn, and his neighbor Penelope Schiefer by T-or-C Police Sgt. Rafael Marin, Schiefer allowed her neighbor to run the cord to her home, allowing Fenn to access city utilities, a violation of the city’s ordinances.
The tampering with the utilities now has both Fenn and Schiefer scheduled to appear for an arraignment before T-or-C Municipal Court Judge B. Sanders on April 18. Should either of them fail to appear, or waive the hearing before the date, a warrant could be issued for their arrest.
