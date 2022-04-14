If you haven’t experienced the high octane Rock and Roll of Igor and the Red Elvises, then you're in for a treat. Bring your dancing shoes to the Glamp Camp on April 25 at 675 South Foch St., and get there early, as we start at 7 p.m. promptly.
Expect the same great show that thousands watch in many other outdoor venues across the country.
NaNi Rivera of Friends of New Mexico Film noted, “It’s not often a band this big is available to play in such a small town as ours, but due to fortunate routing and a hook up through my mother (a long time sound engineer), plus the opportunity to stay and play at the fantastic Hot Springs Glamp Camp, we got them!”
The band’s 20 year history include a dozen albums, multiple TV and movie appearances and huge stadium shows such as Live Aid and many others. They’ve been described as Siberian Surf Rock, but you’ve really got to see them to feel their high energy Rock and Roll.
Tickets are $10 at the door, with all proceeds going to the Fiesta, or you can guarantee your spot in advance at https://addmi.com/e/egor-and-the-red-elvises-Mzul9jjq_Tzz1OMvCsW
No coolers please; concessions will be on site. This is a show for all ages.
