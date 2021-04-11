he Hot Springs High School (HSHS) Chapter of the National Honor Society inducted new members from among the sophomore, junior and senior classes at the school. Those students honored were selected by the faculty of the school based on each candidate’s excellence in four criteria, scholarship, service, leadership and character. In a ceremony at HSHS the current chapter President Verrels Lukman led the proceedings. After current Hot Springs High current NHS members read a statement attesting to the importance of the four criteria, those selected were called forward, class by class. Each given their certificate and a candle, the candle lit from that of the student called up before them, in a symbolic chain of continuity. 

