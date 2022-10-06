211008-F-PO640-0008.jpg

October is national Domestic Violence Awareness month. October has been a time to acknowledge domestic violence survivors and be a voice for its victims. Every year, around 10 million people become victims of domestic violence, which equates to about 20 people every minute. Those are some pretty big and startling numbers.

Domestic violence affects men and women, as well as people from every social class. Domestic violence shows itself in a number of different forms, whether it’s punching, slapping, choking, or threatening, manipulating, yelling and many others. No matter the situation, domestic violence is never okay.

