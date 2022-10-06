October is national Domestic Violence Awareness month. October has been a time to acknowledge domestic violence survivors and be a voice for its victims. Every year, around 10 million people become victims of domestic violence, which equates to about 20 people every minute. Those are some pretty big and startling numbers.
Domestic violence affects men and women, as well as people from every social class. Domestic violence shows itself in a number of different forms, whether it’s punching, slapping, choking, or threatening, manipulating, yelling and many others. No matter the situation, domestic violence is never okay.
Although there has been substantial progress in reducing domestic violence, an average of 20 people are physically abused by intimate partners every minute. This equates to more than 10 million abuse victims annually. It’s estimated that 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men have been physically abused by an intimate partner, and 1 in 5 women and 1 in 7 men have been severely physically abused by an intimate partner.
The local Domestic Abuse Intervention Center is open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Restraining orders can be completed Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
In order to obtain a restraining order, you will need the respondent’s physical address, date of birth, and a statement regarding the pattern of abuse or threats. To qualify for a domestic violence restraining order, the individual of whom you are filing against must be considered a household member. What this means is a personal relationship must exist. For example, a spouse, former spouse, family member, parent or present or past step parent, present or former in-law, child or co-parent of a child. You also qualify for a domestic violence restraining order if you are a victim of stalking or sexual assault.
We have an after-hours crisis line that is available 24/7. It is for an immediate need for services. A crisis is any event or period that will lead, or may lead, to an unstable and dangerous situation affecting an individual
If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, please call your local Domestic Abuse Intervention Center at 575-894-3557, or stop by our office at 812 E. Third Ave., Truth or Consequences, NM 87901. Domestic Abuse Intervention Center is accepting monetary donations in order to assist victims of domestic violence. Donation can be mailed to PO Box 1711 Truth or Consequences, NM 87901 or brought by the office.
