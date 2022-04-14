Only a few short hours after municipal contractors completed repainting ramps and equipment at the Ralph Edwards Park skatepark, some inconsiderate souls had already tagged and otherwise fouled the refreshed surface on the primary half-pipe. Truth or Consequences Parks Department staff members discovered the marring Saturday morning, April 9 and department manager Sean Barnes expressed disappointment with the vandalism, noting the efforts being made to prepare the park for next month’s Fiesta and the added costs necessary to address such wanton destructive behavior. Perhaps even more upsetting were the conditions found at the Louis Armijo Family Park restrooms late last month. Not content to merely tag the interior walls, the individual(s) responsible for this criminal act also tore seats from toilets and thoroughly befouled the facility for all other citizens, likely including their own family members and friends.
At a loss for how to deter such individuals from damaging and/or marring public facilities, Barnes could only emphasize how the city has a very tight and limited budget, and stress how one of his primary goals is to improve the quality of life for the city’s youth and all other community members. With all expenditures being carefully scrutinized, he suggested the choice of spending limited funds on new equipment and/or other desired improvements will be questioned as such destruction continues to occur.
The opportunity to deface or damage publicly owned properties will likely continue until there is a wholesale change in the way such individuals value themselves and others, or at least until technology allows every human movement to be tracked. While the latter may express a level of paranoia, the continual intentional damaging of public property will most certainly encourage authorities to consider such draconian control measures, or to more easily direct available revenue toward other important needs.
