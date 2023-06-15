With the advantage of hindsight, numerous community residents are no doubt joining in an assessment as to why this past weekend’s Turtleback Mountain Music Festival attracted only a handful of paying patrons, over two of the originally scheduled three-day event.
Whether it was the lack of a premier artist/band to headline the musical lineup, the price of tickets, hot summer sun and limited shade, or other factors, the anticipated three to five thousand guests did not materialize.
Event sponsors with the local non-profit group Uplyfting Spirits appeared to follow through on most organizational concerns, securing a line up of musical performers, the Truth or Consequences golf course venue, event advertisements, a variety of vendors and a host of volunteers to assist with the festival.
All was in place and ready to welcome patrons Friday evening, June 9 and again for a full day of scheduled acts Saturday, June 10, but by observation and reports, a total of less than 20 paying patrons turned out for both days. This led organizers to cancel activities set for Sunday, June 10, which created some consternation among those who pre-paid for the three-day festival.
During their February 8 regular meeting, the Truth or Consequences City Commission approved a recommended $24,675 lodgers tax allocation to Uplyfting Spirits to promote both the Turtleback Mountain Music Festival and the 42nd Annual Elephant Butte Balloon Regatta. By all appearances, revenue earmarked to promote the music festival was utilized as planned, but did not achieve the desired results. Aside from the city’s assistance with promotions, a number of community businesses and individuals stepped forth to support the music festival and a rough tabulation of sponsor tiers indicated these sources provided nearly $14,000 in additional funding for the event.
Officials with Uplyfting Spirits are obviously disappointed with the apparent lack of interest for the music festival and are presently taking steps to address all related issues. While assessing the reasons behind this past weekend’s failure are of prime concern to the non-profit organization, attention is no doubt now turning toward the upcoming Elephant Butte Balloon Regatta, which is scheduled to take place at Elephant Butte Lake State Park August 4-6. Although relying on good weather conditions, this annual event has regularly drawn crowds of participants and spectators to the area. In presenting the lodgers tax fund application to T-or-C Commissioners, Uplyfting Spirits President Denise Addie anticipated that this summer’s 42nd annual balloon regatta would attract at least the 2,500 patrons.
Time will tell if the balloon regatta will achieve this anticipated goal and whether Uplyfting Spirits will be realizing any significant amount from these efforts to support for their annual Jammies for Veterans, Toyz for Kidz Christmas drive and 911 Memorial project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.