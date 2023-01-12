Among numerous items addressed during the Truth or Consequences City Commission’s January 11 regular meeting, was a public hearing and final consideration of Ordinance No. 742, which seeks to dissolve the municipal court and transfer jurisdiction over municipal ordinances to the Sierra County Magistrate Court.
After acknowledging the ordinance had been duly published, mayor Amanda Forrister opened a public hearing, which included one statement of opposition. Noting the concerns expressed, which highlighted the value of the municipal court for local residents, commissioner Merry Jo Fahl suggested the board held similar views. However, she emphasized that fiscal responsibility was a key consideration and indicated the commission’s actions were being taken in that regard.
Earlier in the session, during his report, city manager Bruce Swingle said the proposed dissolution of the municipal court would save the city approximately $260,000 in current annual operational expenses.
Acknowledging this primary factor, Fahl went on to enter a motion to approve the proposed ordinance, which was subsequently endorsed by an unanimous vote.
It was noted that with the board’s approval, the measure would be forward to the state supreme court for a final review and decision. If the supreme court supports the city’s request, municipal court operations would be transferred to the county’s Magistrate Court after current municipal court judge Beatrice Sanders’ present term is completed.
PROPERTY SALES ENDORSED
The morning’s agenda included several action items pertaining to the sale of properties currently owned by the municipality. During public comment, statements were offered, which raised concerns about two proposed transactions being below appraised market value and potentially violating the state’s anti-donation regulations.
As the board moved to address the first proposed action, the sale of property at 309 Birch Street, city attorney Jay Rubin outlined how state statutes do allow for the sale of municipal property below market values when situations are deemed to warrant such a move. During her summary of the proposed action, assistant city manager Traci Alvarez noted while a recent appraisal valued the property at near $20,000, a previous appraisal in 2017 set a value of $15,000 for the lot and she explained how three years of advertisements and other efforts had resulted in no forthcoming offers. While the proposed $14,000 sales price stands below both appraisals, she indicated the city’s associated costs of approximately $9,200 would be recouped and that the long-vacant property would be returned to the tax rolls.
Commissioners acknowledged the value of returning such dormant properties to the active tax rolls and with the city manager’s confirmation that T-or-C currently holds ownership of more than 100 similar properties, indicated they were supportive of the action.
After the city attorney said he felt Alvarez’ statement outlining municipal efforts regarding the Birch Street property would be sufficient to support the below-value sale, commissioners joined in unanimously approved the purchase agreement.
•Commission members then joined in unanimous approval for the sale of another parcel of property (302307923913), which also being sold for less than the appraised value and similarly has set idle for an extended period with no viable offers.
•Later in the session, commissioners further approved the sale of lots No. 63 and 64 in the Sierra Vista Addition. It was noted that the price received for this transaction would exceed the appraised value, but did not require a formal ordinance as it did not exceed an established $25,000 threshold.
GREENHOUSE GREEN LIGHTED
With an unanimous vote, commissioners approved a special use permit request for a property at 1705 Corzine Street, which will now clear the way for volunteers with the T-or-C-based “People Growing Together” non-profit group to proceed with the development of a new greenhouse. The proposed initiative would construct the greenhouse, and in addition to helping increase local food security through future produce, also aims to develop a youth apprentice program to further local career opportunities.
While previously endorsed by the city’s planning and zoning board, the proposed measure sought a waiver from regulations requiring establishment of “principle building” within the established (Transitional) T-1 zone. In outlining the request for board members, assistant city manager Alvarez acknowledged the possibility that an approval by the commission could set a precedent, allowing for similar greenhouses and/or endeavors to seek similar waivers. However, city attorney Rubin said special permit requests are managed on a case by case basis and suggested decisions regarding the present measure and future requests were at the board’s discretion.
ACCOMPLISHMENTS PRAISED
During his regular report to the commission, city manager Swingle offered a lengthy summary, which detailed many of the accomplishments realized by the municipality’s administration and departments throughout 2022.
First acknowledging the many orange barrels now lining the city’s main thoroughfares, Swingle urged community patience, while emphasizing the disruptions were a sign of progress. He told board members there is approximately $100 million in construction and development currently ongoing within the city promising improved roadways and infrastructure.
Moving through a list of goals previously established by the commission, Swingle noted progress with efforts to determine if a sale of the city’s electric infrastructure would be beneficial for the community, as well as successful bond initiatives that now promise an added $3 million for the city’s streets, water and wastewater departments. In addition to this funding boost, he acknowledged the recent approval of an approximate $1.6 million award for additional water system upgrades, as well as a $750,000 Community Development Block Grant aimed at phase-one of a planned water meter replacement project, which was coordinated through the South Central Council of Governments.
The city manager went on to point out last year’s successful salary assessment and adjustments, which brought municipal wages in line with regional averages, as well as revenue conserving measures being taken regarding the municipal court, property sales and the establishment of compensating fees for municipal services.
Swingle further highlighted many other accomplishments realized within the city’s departments over the past year, specifically praising efforts at the animal shelter, municipal airport, electric department and community services.
OTHER COMMISSION ACTION
•Following closed-door executive session discussion, which pertained to the proposed sale of T-or-C’s electric infrastructure to the Sierra Electric Cooperative, commissioners returned to the regular meeting and approved a directive to proceed with further information gathering and assessment. Earlier in the meeting, the city manager emphasized how present efforts are specifically aimed at providing both the city and SEC officials with detailed information, in order to assess whether such a transaction would be beneficial for both parties.
•Commissioners unanimously denied an appeal regarding past property abatement efforts for a property at 731 Wyona Street. Although the property owner’s recent efforts to comply with some regulations was acknowledged, it was noted that health and safety violations are still present after more than eight years of consistent enforcement efforts by the municipality.
•Board members unanimously approved the publication of two proposed ordinances (No. 743 and 744), which seek to merge the city’s parks and recreation and golf course advisory boards into a single entity. It was noted that the proposed board would include eight members, three non-voting staff positions and five voting members. Both ordinances will now be published and will return to the commission for a public hearing before final consideration.
•Sharing personal notes of praise for the T-or-C Animal Shelter and the efforts of its staff members, commissioners also acknowledged recent kudos from legislative leaders and other regional authorities regarding the facility and its operations. Joining to further support for the animal shelter, board members unanimously approved a letter of agreement between the facility and the Sierra County Animal Rescue Society, which will allow for a fundraising event to benefit both organizations. Commissioners were told the “Jordan’s Way” fundraiser would take place on Facebook from 10 am until 1 pm Sunday, January 29. Further information may be obtained by visiting the T-or-C Animal Shelter’s Facebook page, or by phoning 575-894-4556.
•Board members were alerted to a number of trees in the downtown district that were inappropriately located atop the underground water lines and will now have to be removed. While disappointed an hopeful to find alternative landscaping options in the future, commissioners directed city authorities to include basic restorations as part of the current water line replacement project and to address other landscaping options at a future date.
•Commissioners approved a series of budget adjustments, which all told added more than $440,000 in grants and other funding to the city’s coffers.
•Commission members further addressed a number of operational measures including board appointments, contract extensions, the establishment of Chief Payroll Officer position and an amendment of the city’s 2023 holiday schedule.
