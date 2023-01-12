David Dowdy & Board 2-3 col w-story.tif

FOOD SECURITY - After hearing a summary of plans for the development of a greenhouse to bolster local food security and provide a career option for area youth by David Dowdy, at podium, Truth or Consequences City Commissioners later joined in unanimous approval of the requested special use permit Wednesday, January 11. Supported by the city’s planning and zoning board, as well as several local residents who shared statements with the commission, the measure sought to waive the city’s T-1 division code requirement for a “principle building” to be in place on the property. Although supportive of the non-profit initiative, board members eyed concerns about potentially setting an unrecognized precedence. However, after being assured that this request and all subsequent requests for similar special use permits would be evaluated on a case by case basis, commissioners moved forward with the endorsement.    

Among numerous items addressed during the Truth or Consequences City Commission’s January 11 regular meeting, was a public hearing and final consideration of Ordinance No. 742, which seeks to dissolve the municipal court and transfer jurisdiction over municipal ordinances to the Sierra County Magistrate Court. 

After acknowledging the ordinance had been duly published, mayor Amanda Forrister opened a public hearing, which included one statement of opposition. Noting the concerns expressed, which highlighted the value of the municipal court for local residents, commissioner Merry Jo Fahl suggested the board held similar views. However, she emphasized that fiscal responsibility was a key consideration and indicated the commission’s actions were being taken in that regard. 

