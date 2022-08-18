Due to recent budget cuts at the city, the Truth or Consequences Municipal Court has been forced to restructure its hours.
In-person hours will be held on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. only.
Updated: August 18, 2022 @ 2:53 pm
Due to recent budget cuts at the city, the Truth or Consequences Municipal Court has been forced to restructure its hours.
In-person hours will be held on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. only.
For limited exceptions to the new in-person hours, call (575) 894-7812 for an appointment. The municipal court will also accept communication through fax at (575) 894-3946, and email at torccourt@torcnm.org.
