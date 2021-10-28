Friday night’s game against the Hatch Bears had been moved up a day due to a lack of officials. That game would have been the last home game for the Tigers and therefore, preparations had been made for the traditional Senior Night walk, however all of that came to a halt when the T-or-C Municipal School District announced Thursday afternoon, ”the Hot Springs High School Football season is being cancelled for the remainder of the season due to unforeseen circumstances.” Rumors were circulating that five boys from the football team had been suspended.
An incident reportedly took place at Hot Springs High School October 19 that sent repercussions rippling through not just the school, but through the entire community. Though both school officials and the Sierra County Sheriff’s office are currently still investigating the incident, some facts have been released. The investigation centers on an alleged hazing incident, reported to have taken place in the football team’s locker room at the school prior to a team practice.
On October 20, once learning of the incident, school and district administrators immediately met. One of the decisions reached, was to cancel the remainder of the Hot Springs High Tigers football season, which was its final two games. Shortly after, it was learned that football head coach Daniel Terrazas submitted his letter of resignation from that position.
Though speculation, rumor and partial stories coursed through the community, it was not until a Tuesday, October 26 press conference at the County Sheriff’s Department, when Sheriff Glenn Hamilton gave details of their investigation up to that time. The Sheriff’s Department is contracted with T-or-C School’s as the District’s Resource Officer.
In his remarks, Sheriff Hamilton stated, “On October 19, prior to one of the football practices, an incident occurred in the Hot Springs High School football locker room involving five players and one victim. The incident was brought to the attention by a parent. The victim had shared the information with their parent after practicing that day. The incident was brought to the attention the next morning, to the high school football coach who immediately and promptly reported it to the high school principal.”
Hamilton said the “hazing incident consisted of four players holding the victim down,” while “a fifth individual then put his unclothed buttocks and genitalia on the victims face.”
It was reported at the conference that the five were upperclassmen, four of whom were minors while the fifth being 18 years of age. The victim was said to be an underclassman. All were reported to be teammates on the football team.
Hamilton stated the incident was promptly reported to the School Resource Officer, Dale Harrison of the Sierra County Sheriff’s Department, who contacted Investigator Robert Montoya, who was dispatched to the school. Hamilton said, “We began interviews with those involved and also brought additional team members in and interviewed those individuals to determine if we had additional victims and if we had witnesses to the incident.”
The Sheriff said in the press conference, “two additional victims with their parents, came forward reporting that there were previous incidents that had occurred after some of their sporting events.” He stated that two of the five individuals already named as committing the initial incident, were those accused in the additional incidents.
Though in the original announcement of the press conference, the school district was going to participate, they declined to be present. Sheriff Hamilton stated, “I did invite members of the T-or-C school’s administration to participate in this, this morning, and on advice of counsel they decided to opt out.” He elaborated that, “I can understand that until such time as all the information is in that it may have been premature for the schools to have made comment.”
He said that the Sheriff’s Department is working closely with the school administrative staff, as well as school board members to make sure they had all the information necessary. At this time nothing in the investigation indicates anyone on the coaching staff, or other school faculty, staff or administrators were either aware of the incident, any ongoing problem with hazing, or ignored any report of a problem.
In response to a question during the conference, Sheriff Hamilton said he could not speak specifically to what actions had been taken up to this time by the school district but did say Head Coach Daniel Terrazas had resigned. The Sentinel asked the School District to verify the 28-year veteran coach had submitted his resignation, however, they would not answer any of the questions we had, saying “The T-or-C Municipal School District places its students’ safety and well-being as its highest priority. Because this investigation is still underway, the District cannot comment on confidential student or staff matters, but will respond consistent with its policies and in the best interests of our students and community.” When reached to ask about his status, Coach Terrazas had no comment other than to confirm he resigned after a meeting with school administration Thursday.
The Sheriff said that in addition to the interviews there was video evidence. “They staged this incident in order for one of the students to capture video and post it…It appears it was streamed to SnapChat… several of the players were forwarding the information, sending it off.” The investigators were able to recover the video from a student who still had it on their device. The Sheriff’s Department is now looking to get video captured on the school’s security cameras, specifically one located outside the entrance to the locker room.
During Tuesday’s press conference Sheriff Hamilton discussed the possible charges, should the District Attorney deem it necessary to file charges. “The 18-year old is probably facing the most severe charges at this point. Just right off the top, criminal sexual conduct with a minor.” He elaborated it was the 18-year old who had committed the act while the minors had held their teammate down.
Regarding the minors, Sheriff Hamilton said, “Basically, any crime, if committed by a minor is considered a delinquent offense.” Possible crimes might include, he said, “false imprisonment, just holding someone down, restraining them, keeping them from getting up, moving around could possible result in a charge of false imprisonment and would be reported to the juvenile authorities in the form of a referral as a delinquent act.”
Sheriff Hamilton encouraged all parents to be patient with the process. Further he said he did not want anyone to be angry with the victim or the school staff or administrators for the decisions taken in trying to provide a safe environment for all students. He expressed his hope that first and foremost the victims involved are cared for, but also the perpetrators because actions in the alleged incident “was not normal behavior.”
While the Sheriff had previously indicated he could not speak for the action taken by the school district, one of the suspects’ families did contact an Albuquerque TV station and made a public statement that their son had been suspended from sports for 30 days and school for ten days. According to the KRQE-TV news report, the family said all of the children were interviewed by the Sheriff’s Department without any parents present. KRQE reported that Sheriff Hamilton confirmed that saying the students had waived the right to have their parents present during questioning.
It is known that Coach Terrazas was allowed to meet with his team one last time Thursday, with school officials present. It is unknown who will be responsible for collecting the school’s property assigned to each member of the football team, or what the process looks like moving forward as the school could not comment. The alleged incident has not impacted his ability to teach at Hot Springs High. It should be noted that Coach Terrazas’s resignation comes as he planned to retire at the conclusion of the 2021 season and turn the program over to the coaching team he had been diligently cultivating recently.
The Sentinel also asked the school district and Coach Terrazas if any other members of the team’s coaching staff had resigned and again, no comment was made.
The Sheriff stated he preferred to call the incident an assault, though used the word “hazing” in his comments and the press conference announcement. The definition of hazing is, “whether in the criminal or education codes, most state laws define hazing using some variation of the following: intentionally, knowingly, or recklessly engaging in or participating in acts, which endanger another for the purpose of initiation into, admission into, affiliation with, holding office in, or as a condition for membership in a school or school sponsored team, organization, program, club, or event.”
OTHER SUSPENSIONS
In response to reports that students at the schools were found with vape pens, it was confirmed three students at Hot Springs High and three at T-or-C Middle School were found with vape pens, or devices. As per school policy for possession of illegal substance/tobacco, for a minor first offense all three high school students were given a three day out of school suspension and given mandatory counseling from the social worker. Two were part of the volleyball team, while the third student was not connected with any athletic team. Multiple devices were found hidden at the Middle School according to school authorities
