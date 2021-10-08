The Truth or Consequences Police Department (TCPD) has recently responded to multiple incidents involving individuals overdosing on illicit narcotics, to include a very dangerous narcotic known as Fentanyl. Fentanyl substances in pill form have been seized at these overdose situations. Officers have also seized Fentanyl substances on separate incidents or arrests.
The most common form of Fentanyl being seen in our community is in a blue pill form, but pills may come in different colors or shapes.
“There is no debate that Fentanyl is a life-threatening narcotic with a high likelihood of injury or death,” says TCPD Chief Victor Rodriguez. The Truth or Consequences Police Department is asking everyone to please share this information with friends and family, reminding them of the dangers of using illegal drugs to include Fentanyl.
For those individuals choosing to use illicit narcotics, Chief Rodriguez has a strong warning for them. “Please remember that your belief of what you think you are using may actually be Fentanyl, or some other type of dangerous substance, which could result in you overdosing or worse, losing your life.”
The TCPD is asking the community to report any information they may have as to individuals engaging in illegal drug activity by reporting the situation immediately by calling Central Dispatch at 575-894-7111. Any information the public can provide, to include ones identity, will remain anonymous. The sharing of this information and community awareness may save someone’s life, including someone you may know.
