Spring is almost here, and the Truth or Consequences Parks Department is asking for the public’s assistance when mowing season starts.
The city is announcing that starting April 4 all artificial flowers, solar lights, crosses, and other objects that may interfere with mowing and weed cutting around headstones will be removed to expedite mowing efforts. Citizens are encouraged to remove items they wish to keep before April 4 or the items may be removed and discarded.
Over the winter months, the city had allowed leniency for the placement of such items near gravesites. However, keeping the cemetery groomed, including around headstones during high maintenance months is the city╒s priority. We ask that you do your part in supporting a well-maintained cemetery and be mindful that once the mowing season starts, all items may be removed every two weeks.
Thank you all for your support and understanding, from the city of Truth or Consequences Parks Department.
