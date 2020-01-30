A positive audit report, a summary showing reserve accounts were sufficient to cover all obligations, as well as the influx of added revenue from a variety of administrative actions and pending reimbursements, gave members of Sierra Vista Hospital’s (SVH) governing board reason to eye better days ahead during their first regular meeting of 2020, January 29.
Reports during the session assured the board that phase-two construction of the new hospital was progressing in an acceptable manner, while staff are working to minimize ongoing noise and service interruptions. Among action items addressed by the governing board was approval for the purchase of a new C-Arm radiology unit for the operating room, endorsement of a new Tele-Rad services contract, as well as approval of an agreement with the Moss Adams accounting firm for cost segregation services.
While most of the issues discussed during the January 29 session reflected improvements and recent positive trends, board members were told a “two week” project to replace the hospital kitchen’s vent hood begun in April 2019 was still problematic and would likely result in legal proceedings against the project contractor.
