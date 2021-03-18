We want to keep everyone in the loop about our progress on getting regular programming back at the El Cortez.
First, thank you for all the community support and offers of help. Believe us when we say, “We need it”. Buying and operating a small rural movie theatre is a challenge, and we really appreciate what Mark and Mo went through, especially their commitment to the community.
Under Turquoise, we’re at a limit of 33% capacity. That is not enough to cover the cost of the show. In fact, our break even is 60%, a figure we believe is do-able.
Our plan as of now is to continue to clean, paint and renovate. We hope to be part of the exciting plans to renew Foch St. and we have our own modest but still exciting plans to work on our little block of Main St. In the meantime we are planning on doing special events and being open for private parties and celebrations (up to 40 people.) We are looking forward to the five new great movies becoming available to us, the lack of them severely restricts our programming choices but that too shall pass. We will keep you posted here and on social media as things progress.
Let’s watch for capacity restrictions to be lifted further to gauge when we will resume to normal service. For any further questions contact NaNi Rivera nani4nmfilm@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.