A micro budget “Proof of Concept“ (a pitch project to show to investors/buyers) is shooting in Truth or Consequences on January 27-29. Written and directed by HHS/CNM dual enrollment instructor, Tamir Rawlings, and shot by experienced NM Filmworkers, this short will go to networks and streaming services to sell the movie and Sierra County as a filming location.
The filmmakers are looking for background actors for a couple of big scenes. Police/military types are highly encouraged. There’s no pay, but many snacks, refreshments, credit and of course our gratitude for the help.
Email TorCfilm2021@gmail.com if you're interested in being involved in this exciting project. We have a couple of crew positions available, too, if you’ve ever wanted an experience behind the camera.
