Police have arrested an Elephant Butte woman after her 15-month old tested positive for meth. Charges were filed against Dori Christine Landolt, 33, of Elephant Butte, after several incidents in June lead to a hair sample being taken from Landolt’s young child. Test results returned showing high amounts of meth.
Sierra County Sheriff’s deputies had visited with Landolt in mid June after receiving information that she had blown meth smoke into the baby’s face. Upon checking on the woman and toddler they were found to be in good condition.
Just nine days later Children Youth and Families Department (CYFD) investigators conducted the hair sample test on the child. Landolt reportedly told CYFD that she did not know how or why her child tested positive for meth and quickly blamed one of her roommates. According to court records Landolt agreed to have the baby and herself undergo a urine test. The baby’s urine test turned up negative and Landolt never showed up.
Sheriff’s Deputy Montoya noted in the court documents that based on his preliminary investigation, within the last six months Landolt had placed her child “in a situation that may endanger its life and health.” Adding, the child was “exposed and or ingested meth within the last sixth months” and the mother “does not have an explanation for the child’s positive drug test results.”
Landolt now faces a single charge of abandonment or abuse of a child, a third degree felony.
