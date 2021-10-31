Emergency personnel were dispatched to an injury vehicle crash at mm 58 on I-25, around 5:00 a.m. Sunday, October 31. The GMC 1500 was south bound when it drifted into the guard cables in the median resulting in the driver, a 61 year old man from El Paso, TX, being transported to Sierra Vista Hospital for his injuries. Fire crews were dispatched to the scene when the vehicle began to leak fuel. The crash is under investigation by the Sierra County Sheriff's Office.
