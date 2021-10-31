IMG_20211031_054835526.jpg

Emergency personnel were dispatched to an injury vehicle crash at mm 58 on I-25, around 5:00 a.m. Sunday, October 31. The GMC 1500 was south bound when it drifted into the guard cables in the median resulting in the driver, a 61 year old man from El Paso, TX, being transported to Sierra Vista Hospital for his injuries. Fire crews were dispatched to the scene when the vehicle began to leak fuel. The crash is under investigation by the Sierra County Sheriff's Office.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.